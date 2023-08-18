Don't look now, but there's even more Friday night inter-league action in store! Get ready baseball fans as the Pittsburgh Pirates will make the trek out to Target Field to clash with the AL-Central leading Minnesota Twins. It is time to check out our MLB odds series where our Pirates-Twins prediction and pick will be revealed.

After a hot start to the season, the Pirates' success quickly fizzled out before them as they now occupy a porous 54-67 and their postseason hopes were all but squashed. Nevertheless, Pittsburgh is certainly capable of putting together a strong nine innings of play and will turn to starting pitcher Andre Jackson for the start. Indeed, Jackson will only be making his second start of the season as he has been in a receiver role for most of the season-long campaign.

As for the Twins, Minnesota remains at the top of their respective division with 4.5 games separating themselves from the second-place Cleveland Guardians. Although the Twins have benefitted greatly in being a part of the worst overall division record-wise that baseball has to offer, Minnesota has seemed to develop a knack for winning games more consistently of late as they have come out victorious in three of their last four contests to use their overall record to 63-59. Projected to get the start in this one for the Twins will end up being hurler Pablo Lopez and his 8-6 record to go along with a rock-solid 3.66 ERA in 24 starts.

Here are the Pirates-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Twins Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-115)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-104)

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Twins

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

While the odds may be stacked against them, certainly don't tell this Pirates team that. Believe it or not, but Pittsburgh has put together a strong case all season long on why they should at least get some sort of consideration in covering tonight's game thanks to a more improved 59-62 record against the spread compared to their 54-67 overall record. Even though the Pirates have gone 25 games under .500 since starting off the season with a 20-8 record, this is still not a team to overlook.

All in all, in order to cover the spread, the Pirates must rely on Andre Jackson to pitch deep into this ballgame. Believe it or not, despite their sluggish pitching statistics, Pittsburgh possesses the 14th-most quality starts out of their starting pitching staff as finding a way to get Jackson to pitch at least six innings needs to be a main priority if the Pirates want to find a way to cover.

In addition, it certainly wouldn't hurt if left-fielder Bryan Reynolds continues his stellar play. On paper, Reynolds leads the club in average, home runs, and RBIs and also belted a two-run homer into the outfield bleachers against the Mets on Thursday. Simply put, this is a name that greatly helps his squad get the job done to kick off the weekend.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

With a 34-25 record within the confines of their home ballpark, there are certainly a multitude of reasons why it would be wise to side with the Twins to cover the spread.

For starters, the emerging dominance of pitcher Pablo Lopez has been one to behold. After a red-hot, sizzling August that saw him allow only one run in a three-start stretch that also included striking out 20 batters in 19 innings. Undoubtedly, Lopez has emerged as Minnesota's bonafide ace and has surrendered two or fewer runs in seven of his previous eight overall appearances. In hindsight, shipping off the current NL Batting leader in Luis Arraez who is raking an absurd .361 with Miami for Lopez doesn't seem to sting as bad as it once did considering how electric the latter has been as of late.

Of course, it would also help if the Twins could maintain a lead a little better than they did in the 8-7 loss to Detroit. after leading 4-0, Minnesota gave up seven runs in a row before finally scoring in the form of their own with a trio of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. However, it was far too late. While Minnesota excelled in getting off to a hot start on Wednesday, closing the door when equipped with the lead will prove to be critical against a Pittsburgh squad that they should have their way with.

Final Pirates-Twins Prediction & Pick

These are definitely games that the Twins have to have if they want to be AL Central division champs when it is all said and done. Backed by their home fans, bet on the Twins to win by multiple runs thanks to Lopez being on the mound and some clutch hitting with the sticks late.

Final Pirates-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (-104)