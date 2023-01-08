By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

Nobody expected much from the Detroit Pistons this season. The bar was set quite low for this team, with most assuming they’d continue tanking for a shot at another marquee rookie in 2023. Well, so far, so good. The Pistons currently tote an 11-31 win-loss record. That’s good enough for last in their division and the entire Eastern Conference. Needless to say, the Pistons will likely continue down this road. As such, stocking up on assets or young players would seem like pretty good moves for them in the coming weeks. Here we will look at the two best trades the Detroit Pistons must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Their dismal record notwithstanding, the Pistons have actually played well to kick 2023 off. They have, in fact, won two of their last four games. They even beat the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors. This team certainly has potential, but we’ll likely see their young talents really blossom after this season.

The Pistons, who have a -7.0 net rating this season, are struggling. In fact, that net rating is tied for the second worst in the league. The Pistons have also had six losing streaks of at least three games in 2022-23. Injuries are also a concern for the team. 2021 top pick Cade Cunningham underwent a successful lower leg surgery last month. It will, however, sideline him for the entire season.

Cade Cunningham underwent successful surgery on his left shin, the Pistons have announced. As expected, Cunningham will miss the rest of this season. pic.twitter.com/GAVo8FEvEb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 16, 2022

Given their current situation, it is clear that the Pistons need to make changes through trades. They should also consider moving any win-now players who have significant trade value. That includes Bojan Bogdanovic, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, Cory Joseph, and possibly even Saddiq Bey.

Now, let’s discuss the two best trades the Pistons must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline.

1. Flip Bogdanovic for a better shooter or picks

The Pistons have a weakness in their three-point shooting, as they are a middling team in terms of accuracy at 35.5 percent. This is despite recently acquiring Bogdanovic, a veteran sniper, in an attempt to improve this area. Obviously, there is still much room for improvement. Despite the team’s struggles, Bogdanovic has been given a long-term contract with the Pistons. That said, he can still be considered a valuable asset. Take note that current playoff contenders should be interested in potentially acquiring him through a trade.

One potential acquisition for the Pistons to improve their three-point shooting is Luke Kennard of the Los Angeles Clippers. Keep in mind that the 26-year-old Kennard has made 47.9 percent of his three-point attempts this season. As such, he could surely be a valuable addition to the Pistons. Remember also that his decreased playing time with the Clippers could indicate that the team may be interested in putting him on the block. Conversely, the Clippers may be interested in acquiring a more versatile wingman such as Bogdanovic to bolster their wing depth.

Another option for the Pistons would be to trade Bogdanovic to a team like the New York Knicks in exchange for another player and a future draft pick. They could flip him for, say, Evan Fournier and a first-round pick. Given that the Pistons have the worst record in the East, it might be more beneficial for them to focus on improving their chances in the upcoming draft lottery.

2. Time to let Nerlens Noel go

Veteran big man Nerlens Noel is also likely to be traded before the deadline. He was acquired by the Pistons from the New York Knicks over the summer but is now part of a crowded center rotation in Detroit. With Isaiah Stewart starting and rookie Jalen Duren also requiring playing time, Noel’s opportunities are limited. This is even more pronounced once Marvin Bagley III returns from injury.

Despite this, Noel is talented enough to contribute to a contending team. He may be of interest to teams such as the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, and Brooklyn Nets. Take note that those teams all need defensive help at the center position. The Pistons would be wise to trade Noel and maybe receive a second-round pick in return.

Of those teams mentioned, the Mavericks, one of Nerlens Noel’s former teams, could be the best destination for him. Recall that he played for the Mavericks for 1.5 seasons from 2017-2019 and may have the opportunity to return to the franchise. Take note that the Mavs made a costly mistake in the off-season by signing JaVale McGee to a three-year deal. That included a promised starting spot, which was quickly taken away after only nine games. Noel would bring valuable defensive skills to the Mavs. Remember that he is known for his strong defensive play when healthy. While he may not contribute much offensively, Noel’s defensive impact would make him a worthwhile acquisition for Dallas.