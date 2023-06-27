There are a lot of solid options set for free agency across the NBA this offseason, but one of the more under-the-radar players available is Jerami Grant. Grant had a solid debut season with the Portland Trail Blazers, but he is set to hit the open market, and could end up finding a new home this offseason after spending just one year with the Blazers.

The good news for Portland is that it sounds increasingly likely that they will be able to re-sign Grant at some point this offseason. However, there's no guarantee that will happen, and there are several teams that could pounce on Grant if the Blazers allow them. While a return to Portland seems likely, here are the odds for the top five teams to land Grant if he decides against re-signing with the Trail Blazers

Indiana Pacers: +900

Oklahoma City Thunder: +500

Toronto Raptors: +400

Dallas Mavericks: +300

Detroit Pistons: +200

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As of right now, it looks like the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks are most likely to lure Jerami Grant away from the Blazers if it were to happen. Grant broke out during his previous stint with the Pistons, and they have a talented young core group that they could easily add him to. The Mavs, meanwhile, are looking for more talent to bring in alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, making Grant a top target for them.

It's clear that a player of Grant's caliber would have quite a few suitors should he hit the open market, but it remains to be seen whether or not the Trail Blazers will allow that to happen. For now, it looks like Portland has the inside track to re-sign Grant, but don't be surprised if he ends up leaving them at the altar for one of the teams on this list.