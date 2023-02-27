The free agency market is about to heat up now that former No. 6 overall pick Nerlens Noel has reportedly agreed to a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The 28-year-old has had a rough year with the Pistons thus far after the New York Knicks traded him to Detroit in the offseason. Noel just wasn’t a good fit for the rebuilding Pistons side, and he is now on his way to find his new team.

Noel should not have a shortage of suitors in free agency. Teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Miami Heat were all linked to the 6-foot-11 center even before the trade deadline. Nothing materialized, though, and he remained with the Pistons past the February 9th cutoff.

It is clear, however, that Noel wanted out of Detroit. For their part, the Pistons had no issue granting him his wish. If you think about it, though, it would have been a better scenario for Detroit if they had found a trade partner for Noel before the deadline. At least they would have gotten some sort of return in a potential trade deal.

At this point, there are more than a few teams out there that are in need of some reinforcements in their frontcourt. The Golden State Warriors are another team that could be in the mix for Nerlens Noel, especially after they decided to pull the plug on the failed James Wiseman experiment. The same could be said for teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Denver Nuggets.

It shouldn’t be long before Noel finds a new home, and he should make an impact on his new team.