Pistons young center Jalen Duren was upgraded to questionable and should be back soon after an ankle injury.

The Detroit Pistons have been struggling this season. They currently hold the worst record in the NBA at 2-12 and are on an 12 game losing streak after their recent 107-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Pistons young star Cade Cunningham didn't hold back recently when talking about the Pistons disappointing start to the season. But help may be on the way soon. The Pistons have been without rising young center Jalen Duren the past four games due to an ankle injury. Duren missed his fifth consecutive game on Monday against the Nuggets but is nearing a return to the court as per Omari Sankofa of The Detroit Free Press.

Monty on Duren: “He’s been able to do a little more now. He’s been doing 3-on-3. We expect him to be back soon.” — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) November 20, 2023

Jalen Duren had missed a few games early in the season for the Pistons due to the ankle injury but had continued to play regularly. He exited the team's in-season tournament game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 10 due to the ankle issue and has been sidelined since. As per Sankofa, Duren had been upgraded to questionable on the team's injury report prior to their game against the Nuggets.

Jalen Duren has been upgraded to “questionable” after missing four games with right ankle injury management. Killian Hayes has been upgraded to “probable” after missing yesterday’s game with a left shoulder sprain. And Isaiah Livers (right ankle sprain) remains questionable. — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) November 20, 2023

Duren has been a key player for the Pistons this season and is one of the top up and coming big men in the NBA. He's played in eight games so far this season at a career-high 28.9 minutes per game. He's been averaging 12.6 points per game, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 blocked shots, all career-highs. He's been shooting 62.2 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free throw line. He has yet to knock down a three-point shot in three attempts.