The Detroit Pistons have quickly established themselves as one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, and their prime objective now seems to be getting as high of a draft pick as they can in the 2023 NBA Draft. They could further aid their rebuild by selling off some pieces at the trade deadline, with one of their top trade candidates being Bojan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic has been a revelation for the Pistons in his first season with the team, especially with Cade Cunningham being ruled out for the season after just 12 games with a shin injury. It would make a lot of sense for the Pistons to move on from Bogdanovic, but they are committed to keeping him around for the future, and it sounds like the veteran sharpshooter is just fine with that.

“Having conversations with the club, Troy (Weaver), and the owners, they assured me that we’re going to be great next year. We have a lot of cap space to sign great players. We’re going to have a high pick again, so that’s going to help us a lot. We have a great young group of guys. When Cade (Cunningham) went down, that kind of hurt us big time. We were thinking that maybe we’d be fighting for the play-in tournament, but when he went down, he was our main guy. All of our offensive strategies were connected to him. When he went down, our season, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs without him.” – Bojan Bogdanovic, HoopsHype

Considering how hefty of a return Detroit could get in return for Bogdanovic, this is a bit of a confusing move. But the Pistons seem to think they can become a playoff contender next season, and that has given them the desire to keep Bogdanovic around moving forward. As a result, it seems like one of the top trade candidates around the league likely won’t be getting dealt before the upcoming trade deadline.