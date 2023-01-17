The Bojan Bogdanovic trade rumor mill hasn’t stopped churning ever since the Utah Jazz decided to blow up their Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert core, understandably so. Even with the Detroit Pistons acquiring the 33-year old sharpshooter in the offseason, plenty of teams remain interested in swinging a deal for the Croatian forward. And with the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, a conclusion to this trade saga could be near.

Even after signing an extension with the Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic very much remains available in a trade, with the asking price for him an unprotected first-round pick. To that effect, the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and Toronto Raptors all have registered trade interest in the 6’8 combo forward, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Lakers have long been interested in Bogdanovic. However, they are reportedly unwilling to meet the Pistons’ asking price, deeming it to be too hefty a cost. Nonetheless, the clock is always ticking on a LeBron James-led team, so perhaps the Lakers brass change their minds the nearer they are to the trade deadline.

The Bucks have also expressed interest in improving their wing positions, with Bojan Bogdanovic and Jae Crowder, among others, as some of the targets they’ve set their sights towards. With Khris Middleton’s status up in the air, Bogdanovic could be a pivotal insurance policy should Middleton’s recovery prove to be far trickier than expected.

The Pelicans and Cavs are two upstart teams that look poised to make noise in the postseason. However, the former appears more capable of swinging a major in-season trade given their plethora of draft assets. But the Cavs have shown that they are willing to pull the trigger with no hesitation, as evidenced by their trade for Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, the Mavs, in need of another shot creator, should do what they could to bolster the roster around Luka Doncic to maximize his MVP-caliber season.

The Raptors look like the odd team out among these six teams. Sure, the Lakers are nowhere near being a playoff-level team; but the Raptors, despite their lack of three-point shooting making them a viable Bojan Bogdanovic destination, appear far more likely to sell than relinquish another pick.

At the end of the day, it looks more probable by the second that Bogdanovic doesn’t stay with the Pistons past the trade deadline.