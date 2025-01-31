The Detroit Pistons will be without Isaiah Stewart for one game after picking up his sixth flagrant foul this season. Stewart was issued a flagrant foul in the Pistons' game against the Indiana Pacers, where he was ejected for pushing Thomas Bryant down on the floor.

“Detroit Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended one game without pay for accruing his sixth Flagrant Foul point of the 2024-25 regular season, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations,” NBA PR wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Stewart, who entered Wednesday's game with four Flagrant Foul points, received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected with 8:45 remaining in the second quarter of the Pistons' 133-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jan. 29. Stewart will serve his suspension tonight when the Pistons host the Dallas Mavericks at Little Caesars Arena,” the statement continued.

After the game, Stewart noted that something was said to him that made him react the way he did. It's uncertain what was said, and it had to have been said way before the incident happened. Stewart has had several flagrant fouls this season, and it's usually because he's being too physical on the court. Throughout his career, Stewart has had a history of this behavior, and now he's been disciplined for his actions.

Despite his actions during their game against the Pacers, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff made sure to stand up for his players.

“There was things said tonight that absolutely crossed the line, past basketball to man-on-man stuff. And if someone says something like that to you that crosses the line, you should have every single right to do what you need to do to defend yourself,” Bickerstaff said after the game.

The Pistons have been one of the surprise teams this season as they've started to play well, and they've also shown that they're not going to back down to anyone.