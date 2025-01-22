The Detroit Pistons have fought their way back to relevancy this season, and it's thanks in large part to the continued emergence of Cade Cunningham, who has worked hard to become an All-Star-caliber player. On Monday night, the Pistons moved to 22-21 on the season after a huge 107-96 win over the Houston Rockets — and in so doing, they've already managed to eclipse their win total last year by eight.

However, it seems as though fan perception of the Pistons hasn't changed quite yet. After being the league's doormat for the greater part of the past five seasons, it's understandable that there is a bit of a lag in terms of how they're viewed and how well they've been performing. Regardless, Cunningham, who was a guest on TNT's Tuesday night NBA broadcast, pleaded for fans to turn on their TVs, go to League Pass, and give the Pistons a shot — especially when his spot as an All-Star starter is on the line.

“Maybe they haven't watched us play. If you do get the opportunity, get [NBA] League Pass, check us out and I think I could audition for you there,” Cunningham said. “More than anything, I think my team is playing at a high level. We're winning games, we're competing for the playoffs. And that's what everybody wanted from the Pistons this year.”

Indeed, the Pistons were expected to improve from last season's 14-68 atrocity, but not too many fans could have foreseen the way they'll be competing for a playoff spot in 2025. Cunningham's play has been at the heart of Detroit's efforts, as he's been phenomenal all year long, averaging 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 9.3 assists — stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis.

At this point, Cunningham should be a shoo-in for the All-Star team, with the only question being whether or not he would be voted amongst the starters.

What a difference a year makes for Cade Cunningham, Pistons

This time last year, the Pistons were languishing; it wasn't too long ago that they were in the middle of a historic losing streak, and on this date in 2024, their record was sitting at a woeful 4-38. A good chunk of the credit for this turnaround must go to Cade Cunningham, but head coach JB Bickerstaff also deserves his flowers for righting the ship for the league's worst team.

The Pistons' veteran additions of Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. have also worked like a charm, while the team's youngsters, such as Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson, not to mention the injured Jaden Ivey, have all continued to improve as well.