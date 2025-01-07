The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be hosted by the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, California. Unlike previous years, the NBA has switched this up this season regarding the All-Star Game format, and 24 players from both the Eastern and Western Conferences will be evenly split into three teams of eight players for a mini-tournament style format. The fourth team will consist of the players on the winning team from the Castrol Rising Stars.

Due to the constant criticism of the All-Star Game, commissioner Adam Silver and NBA personnel worked together to try and devise a plan to bring excitement and joy back to All-Star Weekend. Whether or not this is the answer is yet to be seen, but the league's best will gather in the Bay Area from Feb. 14-16 to put their skills to the test.

With just about two weeks until the All-Star starters are announced and about three weeks until the full rosters are revealed, there is still much to debate regarding which 24 players deserve to be named an All-Star this season.

Although there isn't much to argue about regarding MVP contenders like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Nikola Jokic packing their bags for San Francisco, many of the common names associated with All-Star Weekend may not get the golden ticket with the emergence of young stars like Victor Wembanyama and Cade Cunningham.

The 2024 first-overall pick has been sensational in his second season with the San Antonio Spurs, and Wemby is even starting to receive consideration in the MVP race. It should be assumed that the French phenom will be making his All-Star debut at 21 years old, and Cunningham will likely be joining him on this list of first-time All-Stars. Honestly, it's not hard to say that these two youngsters should be starting in the All-Star Game.

From Giannis to Shai to Wemby to Cade, here is a look at ClutchPoints' early predictions for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game rosters.

Eastern Conference All-Star predictions

Locks: Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL), Jayson Tatum (BOS), Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK), Donovan Mitchell (CLE), Jaylen Brown (BOS)

Should make the All-Star roster: Cade Cunningham (DET), Damian Lillard (MIL), Evan Mobley (CLE), Jalen Brunson (NYK)

On the bubble: Jalen Johnson (ATL), Darius Garland (CLE), Franz Wagner (ORL), LaMelo Ball (CHA), Tyrese Maxey (PHI), Zach LaVine (CHI), Trae Young (ATL), Tyler Herro (MIA), Derrick White (BOS)

A total of five players should be considered locks for the All-Star Game, assuming they don't get hurt, and they are all too familiar names.

Giannis was the leader in the NBA All-Star Game fan voting results that recently came out with a league-high 1.7 million votes, and he will undoubtedly be making his ninth consecutive All-Star appearance. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar currently leads all players in scoring at 31.6 points per game this season.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should also be considered locks for the All-Star Game. The Boston Celtics own the league's third-best record at 26-10, and Tatum has arguably been having his best season in the league, averaging 28.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. Brown is averaging a career-high 4.6 assists per game and ranks 15th in scoring.

The best team in the NBA will surely have at least one player as a lock for the All-Star Game, which is why Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will be making his sixth All-Star appearance. Mitchell has taken a step back offensively as far as forcing shots for Cleveland goes, yet this has helped him shoot a career-high 41.3 percent from three-point range, and the Cavs have become a more efficient team as a result.

Due to the Cavs' 31-4 record, it's safe to assume that Mitchell won't be their only All-Star. More on that shortly.

Karl-Anthony Towns should be considered the final lock from the Eastern Conference for obvious reasons. The New York Knicks center leads all players in rebounding this season (14.0 RPG), and he is currently having the best statistical season of his career. In 34 games, Towns has averaged 25.3 points per game while registering career highs in field goal percentage (55.0%) and three-point percentage (44.0%).

With these five players being locks from the East, that brings us to the next four players, highlighted by three first-timers, who are safe picks to make the All-Star roster. Along with Cunningham, it's safe to assume that Damian Lillard, Evan Mobley, and Jalen Brunson will receive All-Star honors.

The Detroit Pistons won just 14 games last year. Not even halfway through the year, the Pistons are 18-18 and very much in the East playoff picture because of how well Cunningham has played. In his fourth season, Cunningham is averaging career highs across the board: 24.4 points, 9.5 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from three-point range. He ranks 20th in scoring and third in assists out of everyone in the league.

Like Cade, Mobley should also get that first All-Star nod this season given his contributions to the Cavs' best record. While he may not be averaging 20 points per game like most All-Star talents, Mobley is one of the main reasons for Cleveland's success. Not only has he proven he can stretch the floor and be a three-point shooting threat on offense, but the seven-footer is among the best defensive big men in the league this year, as he ranks 14th in individual defensive rating.

Mobley has been the Cavaliers' second-best player behind Mitchell this year, which is why he will be heading to San Francisco in February.

Lillard and Brunson, two of the league's premier guards, are also safe picks from the East to make the All-Star Game given their offensive production. Next to Giannis, Lillard has been a big reason why the Bucks have turned around their early-season misfortunes and are back in the playoff mix.

With the addition of Towns, as well as Mikal Bridges on the wing, Brunson has taken a slight step back in terms of being the constant primary scorer in New York. Still, he is averaging 25.3 points and a career-high 7.6 assists per game. Given how weak the East has been, it would be surprising if the Cavs, Celtics, and Knicks didn't get at least two All-Star selections each.

That brings us to those on the bubble in the Eastern Conference with three spots left to be filled. There are quite a few notable names that find themselves in this category, but right off the bat, it's clear to see that another frontcourt player is needed. Jalen Johnson has emerged as the favorite for the Most Improved Player award, and each of the last five recipients of the award made their first All-Star appearance the same season.

Johnson being left off the All-Star roster despite being listed as on the bubble would be shocking simply because he is one of 15 players averaging a double-double this season with points and rebounds. He is only one of eight players doing so while averaging at least 19 points per game. The Atlanta Hawks are on the rise, and Johnson is one of the main reasons for that next to Trae Young, another potential East All-Star.

The three-time All-Star guard from the Hawks is averaging a league-high 12.0 assists per game right now, but he is averaging just 22.5 points per game, the lowest since his rookie season. While the assists speak for themselves, Young is going up against other guards in this category like Tyler Herro, Tyrese Maxey, Derrick White, Zach LaVine, and LaMelo Ball.

Whereas Maxey is looking to make it back-to-back All-Star appearances, Herro and White are seeking their first recognitions. White may have the best case between these three players given his two-way abilities and the Celtics' overall success. LaVine also deserves credit for bouncing back in a big way this season for the Chicago Bulls, and Ball led all Eastern Conference backcourt players in the first fan voting results with a total of 947,444 votes.

Still, it is hard to overlook that the Cavs have only lost four games at this juncture, which is why Garland being named an All-Star for the second time in his career looks like the most likely path. Garland is averaging 20.5 points per game and is shooting a career-best 43.1 percent from three-point range. He is also shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 91.5 percent from the free-throw line, meaning that Garland has a chance to join the exclusive 50-40-90 club by the end of the year.

If Johnson and Garland get in, that leaves one more spot, and someone from the Orlando Magic needs to be representing their team at All-Star Weekend. Despite suffering a torn oblique, Franz Wagner has been spectacular this year, averaging 24.4 points per game and shooting 46.5 percent from the floor. Whether or not he plays in enough games and can return before the All-Star break will dictate Wagner's chances of earning this honor for the first time in his career.

Prediction: Darius Garland, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Johnson fill the final three spots.

Western Conference All-Star predictions

Locks: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), Luka Doncic (DAL), Nikola Jokic (DEN), Victor Wembanyama (SAS), Anthony Davis (LAL), LeBron James (LAL), Anthony Edwards (MIN)

Should make the All-Star roster: Stephen Curry (GSW), De'Aaron Fox (SAC), Kevin Durant (PHX), Alperen Sengun (HOU)

On the bubble: Jalen Williams (OKC), Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM), Trey Murphy III (NOP), James Harden (LAC), Norman Powell (LAC), Domantas Sabonis (SAC)

Unlike the Eastern Conference, where there are a few spots up for grabs, the Western Conference is a lot easier to predict.

Common names like Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Anthony Edwards should all be considered locks for the All-Star Game. Wembanyama also finds himself in this category because of what he's been able to accomplish.

Wemby is averaging 25.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the floor and 35.4 percent from three-point range. Aside from leading all players in blocks by a wide margin, the Spurs star is ninth in scoring, eighth in rebounding, and 12th in total threes made this season. He leads all frontcourt players in the NBA with 103 made triples.

Edwards is a player who may fit more into the “should make the All-Star roster” label, yet the Minnesota Timberwolves' struggles should overshadow the fact that Edwards is seventh in scoring and leads all players in the league with 147 made threes.

Of course, Doncic, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, and Davis will be All-Stars, and LeBron will be making his 21st All-Star Game appearance.

A total of seven spots are already filled up in the blink of an eye, leading to four other players who will very likely be representing the Western Conference in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. With the Warriors hosting All-Star Weekend, it is a foregone conclusion that Stephen Curry will be making his 11th All-Star appearance, regardless of Golden State's struggles. Kevin Durant will likely be joining Curry, as will De'Aaron Fox.

The only question mark surrounding Durant is whether or not the 10 games he has missed will factor into anyone's decision to leave the 14-time All-Star off their list. As far as numbers go, Durant ranks eighth in scoring at 27.4 points per game, and Fox is right behind him at 26.7 points per game.

Joining Curry, Durant, and Fox is Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun, who is closing in on being a lock to make his first All-Star Game appearance. The Rockets are currently 23-12, the second-best record in the West. Sengun is currently averaging a double-double for the season, and he is one of eight players to have at least three triple-doubles this year. One player from Houston will be heading to the All-Star Game, and it has to be Sengun.

That brings the All-Star total in the West to 11 players, leaving one spot open for Jalen Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr., James Harden, Domantas Sabonis, Norman Powell, and Trey Murphy III to battle over. Although Murphy and Powell have had terrific seasons to this point, they will be overlooked due to the other stars they are up against.

Harden has led the LA Clippers to a surprising 20-16 record, and Sabonis is right behind Towns for the league lead in rebounding, yet team success for Williams and Jackson will hold more weight regarding All-Star recognition.

So, who gets the final nod between Williams and Jackson? Even though the Thunder already have SGA in and the Memphis Grizzlies don't have anybody, Williams has earned the right to be called an All-Star. In his third season with OKC, J-Dub is averaging 20.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor. Just like how Brown thrives as the Celtics' second star next to Tatum, Williams is doing the same for the Thunder next to Gilgeous-Alexander.

Without Williams, the Thunder aren't at the top of the West standings. This is why he has the edge over everyone else on the bubble for the All-Star Game in the West. It would be surprising if Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams weren't heading to San Francisco in February.

Prediction: Jalen Williams gets the final spot.