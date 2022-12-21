By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has worked as the team’s lead decision-maker since 2020. During his time at the helm, the Pistons have drafted Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Duren, and Isaiah Stewart, all of whom are starter-caliber players or better. Few teams have squeezed so much value out of their draft picks this decade.

So, because of all of Weaver’s success thus far as general manager, the Pistons are rewarding him with a contract extension, per a tweet on Wednesday from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

While Weaver has made a name for himself through the draft, he’s also proven to be capable of making beneficial trades for Detroit. For example, back in September, Weaver dealt Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward Bojan Bogdanovic. He parlayed two players who didn’t fit the team’s long-term outlook into a piece that does, as Bogdanovic is averaging a career-high 21.1 points per game this season. Bogdanovic is playing so well that Weaver handed him a two-year, 39$ million extension in late October.

Overall, Detroit’s future is extremely bright, and Weaver deserves much of the credit for this. His exceptional drafting and shrewd moves around the margins have given the Pistons one of the best young cores in all of basketball. It will be interesting to see what moves Weaver makes in the future to help Detroit take that next step into playoff contention. With the Pistons expected to have up to $48 million in cap space this summer, the Motor City may soon reel in a big fish to complement their already-promising squad.