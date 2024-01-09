Cade Cunningham's knee injury isn't serious, but it doesn't mean he'll not be sidelined...

The Detroit Pistons got some good news with regards to Cade Cunningham's recent concerning knee injury, though it doesn't remove the fact that he'll have to miss some games to recover.

For those who missed it, Cunningham suffered what the team called a left knee strain during their Sunday showdown with the Denver Nuggets. He played just 11 minutes before he was completely ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Sure enough, there were initial fears that his injury is potentially serious given the nature of it. After all, any time a player is quickly ruled out following an in-game injury, it's always not good.

Fortunately, after further evaluation, Cunningham's injury is not believed to be serious. Nonetheless, it will still require him to be sidelined for “at least a few games,” per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Pistons believe star guard Cade Cunningham has avoided any serious injury to his left knee,” Charania wrote. “Sigh of relief for Detroit. Cunningham could miss at least a few games.”

That is definitely an encouraging development. While a specific timeline for Cade Cunningham's injury recovery has yet to be established, Charania's reporting raises hopes that he won't be out for long.

Of course it's still a significant blow for the Pistons who are hoping not to get on another losing streak after recently ending their 28-game slide. Nonetheless, they remain lucky that they got the best possible outcome from the injury of their star player.

For now, the rest of the Pistons will have to step up and try to put an end on their current slump while waiting for Cunningham's return. They play the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets in the week.