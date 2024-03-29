With Monty Williams signing on as head coach, there was no doubt that a young Detroit Pistons team would definitively get better during the 2023-24 NBA season. But here we are.
injuries to Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart (also suspended for three games), among others, have surely stunted the squad's growth, but even so, a 12-61 record is completely unacceptable. It is crucial that fans come away from this year with a positive takeaway.
The strides Cunningham, Duren, Jaden Ivey and rookie Ausar Thompson have made are not enough to obscure such a wretched placement in the standings. Clear results are needed, nay demanded from this city. And yet, the Pistons are in danger of ending the season almost like how they began it– on a humiliating losing streak.
After winning three of four games earlier in March, Detroit has dropped its last eight. A soft final stretch of the schedule offers hope that the team can head into the offseason on a somewhat optimistic note, but there are no gimmes when a franchise is approaching historic lows.
Though, Friday's meeting with the Washington Wizards is probably its best bet to grab a W. The Pistons earned a victory the last time they visited the Capital One Arena (Jan. 15) and should be able to duke it out with a fellow cellar dweller. It goes without saying, however, that fans will have little reason to invest in this sub-15-win showdown if Detroit's top player is unavailable.
Cade Cunningham recently missed two games due to knee injury management and could potentially be held out of this upcoming matchup. As the Motor City weighs its Friday night options, it wants to know if No. 2 is going to be in action versus the Wizards.
Injury status for Pistons guard Cade Cunningham
Cunningham is questionable for tonight's contest, according to the NBA's latest injury report. He sat out for back-to-back matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks before returning in Wednesday's 106-91 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The 22-year-old did not look hindered in the least on offense, scoring 32 points on superb 11-of-23 shooting. Assuming the organization does not shut him down, Cunningham has a solid chance to play in at least 65 games for the first time of his young career. The importance of him achieving that milestone cannot be overstated after he suited up just 12 times last season.
Cunningham's future attendance rate is especially important when considering how dependent the Pistons are on the former No. 1 overall pick to vie for wins. He is averaging 22.3 points, 7.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 60 games in 2023-24. What stands out most, though, is his significantly improved jump shot.
Cade Cunningham is shooting a tad under 45 percent from the floor and is knocking down 35 percent of his 3-point attempts. Based on the leap he has made this year, one can rationally anticipate him flirting with All-Star caliber numbers in the immediate future. With that trajectory in mind, the Pistons are focused on preserving his long-term health.
Hence, they might consider it practical to sit him out in late-season games if his knee is even a slight concern. ClutchPoints will update fans on Cunningham's final injury status before the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards tip off at 7 p.m. ET.