Malik Beasley has been making headlines this offseason for reasons outside of signing a new contract or playing basketball.

After recently seeing his name cleared from being a target in a federal gambling investigation, the recent Detroit Pistons sharpshooter has settled a dispute resulting in him being evicted from his downtown apartment in Detroit.

Beasley was evicted from The Stott in downtown Detroit in early August after two lawsuits were filed against him for a total of $21,500 in unpaid rent.

This dispute between Beasley and The Stott has since been settled, as the nine-year NBA veteran paid $38,000 in delinquent rent and moved back into his apartment, according to The Detroit News.

Along with settling the eviction case, this payment from Beasley puts him back in good standing with his apartment complex.

“Malik loves Detroit, has family in the city and does not want to close the door on a possible reunion,” Steve Haney, Beasley's lawyer, wrote in a text message to The Detroit News. “He was a great Piston and he loves the city of Detroit.”

The Pistons have not commented on Beasley's housing situation, nor the gambling investigation he has been involved in.

Although Beasley's name was cleared as a target in this investigation, he is still a subject. As a result, his conduct is still within the scope of the grand jury’s investigation, and Beasley can still be charged with a crime based on what happens and what findings come to light.

This gambling investigation has completely halted Beasley's NBA career. After originally entering the offseason expected to sign a three-year, $42 million contract with the Pistons, the 3-point specialist has yet to sign with any team in free agency.

Since his status as a target in the gambling investigation was changed in the final week of August, multiple teams have checked in with Beasley and his representation, league sources told ClutchPoints.

The Pistons are one of a handful of teams monitoring Beasley, as the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Minnesota Timberwolves have also been named as suitors.

After agreeing to this settlement with his apartment complex in downtown Detroit, perhaps Beasley has already hinted at his true intentions to remain with the Pistons. However, Detroit reinforced its roster this offseason and practically filled Beasley's role by signing Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson in free agency.

Still, Detroit has kept its 15th and final roster spot open and would welcome Beasley back should no wrongdoing come to light.

While the Pistons still own Beasley's non-Bird rights, his future in the NBA remains a mystery until more details emerge from his gambling investigation.