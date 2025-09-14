The Cincinnati Bengals got hit hard by injuries in their Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, namely seeing quarterback Joe Burrow forced to leave the game. If that wasn't bad enough, Cincinnati's first-round pick Shemar Stewart also picked up a concerning injury.

The defensive end suffered a right ankle injury and was ruled out as soon as he left the field, via Jay Morrison of Sports Illustrated. Stewart struggled to put any weight on his leg as he departer, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Perhaps the most shocking outcome is that despite those major injuries, the Bengals still came out on top 31-27. Stewart didn't make too much of an impact with only two tackles. But his teammates, both on the offense and defensive side were able to come to the rescue.

Article Continues Below

From here though, the Bengals will be paying close attention to their injured stars. There should be more information available after any tests are done. All eyes will be on Burrow and his status moving forward. But the Bengals can't afford to lose Stewart either.

They were finally able to sign him to his rookie deal after a summer-long battle. While he has yet to make a true impact, the Bengals are hoping he develops into a pass rushing force alongside Trey Hendrickson. However, that can't happen if Stewart is dealing with a long-term injury.

For now, the Bengals will relish in the fact that they were able to pick up a win despite suffering so many crucial injuries. But those good fortunes could change fast depending on the injury test results.