Pistons fans are directing their ire towards Monty Williams after losing their 14th straight on Wednesday in a loss vs. the Lakers.

Many believed that the Detroit Pistons were on an upward trajectory heading into the 2023-24 season. After all, there was plenty of positivity surrounding the development of Cade Cunningham, who was coming off a season-ending shin injury, and they added one of the most talented rookies of the draft class in Ausar Thompson as well. The Pistons also brought in Monty Williams, the head coach who helmed the Phoenix Suns' turnaround, to try and instill a winning culture back into a franchise that has grown accustomed to losing over the past 15 years or so.

However, it seems like there's no light yet at the end of the tunnel that is the Pistons' rebuild. On Wednesday night, during a difficult matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Pistons simply folded. The Lakers came out of the gates scorching hot, taking a 14-point lead after the first period en route to a 133-106 demolition of the moribund Pistons, handing them their 14th straight defeat.

While the Pistons are still missing a few key pieces such as Bojan Bogdanovic and Monte Morris, fans are clearly at the end of their rope as they witness their team plummet to the bottom of the NBA standings once again. They are directing their ire towards head coach Monty Williams, who has clearly fallen way short of expectations in his first 17 games in his new gig in Detroit.

“Monty Williams is committing a crime in broad daylight. He signed that contract knowing he did not wanna coach this season lol. He robbed us so crazy. It’s actually insane. Everything is just off,” one fan wrote. Wrote another: “monty williams scammed us 💔💔💔

Other fans aren't even willing to give Monty Williams more time, declaring that a change is necessary given how disappointing the Pistons have been to begin the season

“Fire Monty Williams! @DetroitPistons goin say it til we win a game this is awful,” one fan expressed.

At this point, as Bobby Marks of ESPN pointed out, the main concern surrounding the Pistons isn't necessarily all the losses they've been racking up, but rather, “the concern is bad habits developing, leading into the growth of their young players stunted.”

Will the Pistons make a change? Perhaps not, given the financials involved in Monty Williams' contract. But clearly something has to change for them on the court so they can stop the bleeding.