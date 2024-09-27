NBA training camps are set to open at the beginning of next month and teams are in the process of finalizing their rostersthe process of finalizing their rosters. At this point in the offseason, there are still some quality free agents remaining on the market. The Pistons made the decision to add to their roster with the signing of Lamar Stevens to a camp contract as per Omari Sankofa of The Detroit Free Press.

With the Lamar Stevens signing being a training camp contract, he will have to fight to make the Pistons roster out of camp. As it stands, the Pistons have 13 guaranteed standard contracts on their roster. Although Paul Reed’s contract is non-guaranteed, he is pretty much a lock to be on the roster on opening night.

While the Pistons have a two-way contract spot open, Stevens is not eligible for a two-way contract now that he is entering his fifth year in the NBA. He is a good hustle and energy player with a solid skill-set. Should the Pistons opt to carry 15 standard contracts into the regular season, Stevens should have the inside track unless he completely bombs in camp and preseason.

Lamar Stevens could be good role player for Pistons



Lamar Stevens is one of those players who is most definitely an NBA rotation guy but was squeezed out of a roster spot this offseason. He spent last season splitting time between the Boston Celtics and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Stevens was signed by the Celtics ahead of the 2023-24 season and made the final roster following camp. He played decently for Boston when he got playing time, but was ultimately traded to the Grizzles at the trade deadline in the Xavier Tillman deal.

The former Penn State star appeared in 38 games for the Celtics and Grizzlies at a little over 14 minutes per game. He averaged 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds with splits of 45 percent shooting from the field, 30.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

His best stretch in the NBA though came in the 19 games he played in with the Grizzlies. He put up a 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Both the points and rebounds were career-highs.

Stevens began his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a two-way contract after going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. Following the conclusion of his rookie season, he was signed to a standard contract by the Cavs. He played three seasons for the Cavs before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 offseason. The Spurs cut him and that’s how he ended up on the Celtics.