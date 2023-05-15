Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

While the 2023 NBA Draft features numerous potential stars, Victor Wembanyama is considered the crown jewel. As the NBA Draft lottery approaches, a few teams are rising to the top of the Wembanyama sweepstakes.

The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are all considered favorites to land the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft with +550 odds, via FanDuel Sportsbook. The Charlotte Hornets (+650) are next in line while the Portland Trailblazers (+800) and Orlando Magic (+900) round out the top six.

When he enters the NBA, Wembanyama is expected to be a franchise-changer. He stands 7’2″ but can dribble and shoot like a point guard. Playing for the Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A, Wembanyama has averaged 21.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. All of that on top of 1.4 three-pointers made per contest.

To put it bluntly, whoever lands Wembanyama will be getting a player who drastically improves any teams short and long-term potential.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Pistons, Rockets and Spurs could all use a player like the French star. Detroit had the worst record in the Eastern Conference and the entire NBA at 17-65. Houston and San Antonio were cellar dwellers in the Western Conference, sporting matching 22-60 records.

While all three teams, or any team in the top six, are far away from playoff contention, Victor Wembanyama can help change that. They may not be NBA Finals contenders right away, but the NBA Draft darling will certainly accelerate any rebuilding process.

The Pistons, Spurs and Rockets are currently in the driver’s seat. Each team will be locked in to see who wins Wembanyama and the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.