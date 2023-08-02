The Detroit Pistons are a team that projects to take a big leap forward next season. With new head coach Monty Williams in town along with a solid young core, the Pistons are a team poised for a strong season of growth. With the NBA's two-way contracts, teams like the Pistons cane take fliers on young prospects and see if they have a possible NBA contributor in their midst. As it stands, they have two of their three possible two-way contract slots filled with Malcolm Cazalon and Jared Rhoden. A possible candidate for the third slot is Buddy Boeheim who just re-signed with the Pistons on a new contract as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Buddy Boeheim is re-signing with the Detroit Pistons, his agent, Drew Gross of Roc Nation Sports, told ESPN. Boeheim appeared in 10 games with DET on a rookie two-way deal last year and 18 games with their G League affiliate, where he averaged 12.1 ppg on 37.4% from 3. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 2, 2023

Buddy Boeheim's deal with the Pistons is an Exhibit 10 contract as per James Edwards of The Athletic.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Buddy Boeheim signed a Exhibit 10 deal with the Pistons, per league sources. @mcten first to report the signing. Boeheim shot the ball very well in Las Vegas. Pistons still have a two-way spot left. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) August 2, 2023

Boeheim made his NBA debut last season with the Pistons after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was signed to one of their two-way contract slots. This season, NBA teams are allowed a new maximum of three two-way contract slots and Boeheim will come to camp and compete for that spot.

Last season, Boeheim appeared in only ten games for the Pistons at around nine minutes per game. He spent most of his time in the G League with the Motor City Cruise where he averaged 12.1 points per game and shot 37.4 percent from the three-point line. Boeheim played for the Pistons in Summer League where he averaged 6.0 points per game but shot 45 percent from the three-point line.