The New York Knicks advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs after eliminating the Detroit Pistons in a 116-113 Game 6 win. However, the contest was a bit controversial in the end, as fans believed some late calls were mistakenly made. On Friday, the NBA's latest L2M report indicates the game had a clean ending.

Brett Siegel shared that no incorrect calls were made in the final two minutes of Game 6. The L2M report confirms that Knicks forward Mikal Bridges passed the ball in before the five-second violation could take effect. Meanwhile, Pistons guard Malik Beasley did knock the ball out of bounds in the closing seconds.

“The NBA's L2M report from Knicks-Pistons Game 6 shows no incorrect calls made. There was a question about Mikal Bridges possibly hitting the 5-second mark on an inbound, but the league says the no-call was correct. League also confirms Beasley's turnover at the end.”

Although some Pistons fans thought Bridges took too long to pass the ball inbounds, the NBA made it clear that the Knicks forward did not violate the five-second rule. As for Beasley, there was speculation that New York knocked the ball off course before it hit the 28-year-old guard's hands. However, the NBA's L2M report says otherwise.

In the end, the Knicks move on to the next round of the postseason while the Pistons enter the offseason. New York is now set to take on the Boston Celtics in the next round. This marks the first time since 2013 in which the Knicks and Celtics will face off in the postseason.

New York will continue leaning on the brilliant play of Jalen Brunson, who was a monster in the first-round series against the Pistons. After playing six games against Detroit, the Knicks' star point guard is averaging 31.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc in the playoffs.