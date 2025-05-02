The Detroit Pistons defied expectations following a dismal previous season by clinching a playoff spot and challenging the New York Knicks through six competitive games in the opening round. Although their campaign ended with a Game 6 defeat, head coach JB Bickerstaff emphasized that the team has every reason to hold its head high.

Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff also gave credit to Jalen Brunson, praising the Knicks guard for his clutch three-pointer that sealed the series.

“You gotta tip your hat to [Jalen] Brunson for creating the space, finding his shot there at the end. He's hard to guard. How he can generate space at his size is remarkable.”

Jalen Brunson ending the Pistons' season

Brunson used a slick between-the-legs crossover to create space against Ausar Thompson before drilling the go-ahead three-pointer with 4.3 seconds left, silencing a crowd that had heckled him all series. He followed the shot by blowing a kiss to the stunned arena. Brunson closed out the night with 40 points, lifting the New York Knicks to a 116-113 win over the Detroit Pistons in Game 6 and punching their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

“I give Ausar a ton of credit for what he was doing, the effort he put in. He’s guarding one of the most difficult matchups in the NBA. You’ve gotta tip your cap to Brunson … he’s hard to guard and how he can generate space at his size is remarkable,” Bickerstaff added during his post-game interview.

Detroit missed the chance to force overtime when Malik Beasley mishandled a pass with just 0.4 seconds remaining, preventing the team from getting a final shot off.

JB Bickerstaff and the Pistons becoming contenders after historic worst season

Just a year removed from the worst season in franchise history, where they finished 14-68, the Pistons appeared to be in for a lengthy rebuild. However, the additions of key veterans like Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley, along with major strides from their young core, accelerated that process far faster than expected.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 23 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds, but struggled from deep, going 0-for-8 on three-point attempts. With the game tied at 113 and 22 seconds remaining, Cunningham missed a contested layup, setting the stage for Jalen Brunson to seize the moment and seal the win for New York on the following possession.

By December, Detroit had already equaled its win total from the 2023-24 season and went on to more than triple that figure by the end of the year.

As much as Bickerstaff helped transform the Pistons in his first season, the role also reshaped his career. After being let go by the Cleveland Cavaliers, his coaching future largely hinged on what he could do in Detroit. Now, he’s proven he belongs and has firmly secured his place.

The third-seeded Knicks are set to take on the second-seeded Celtics, aiming to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. Game 1 tips off Monday night in Boston.