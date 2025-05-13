In quite a shocking turn of events, the Dallas Mavericks won the first overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft during tonight's Draft Lottery, overcoming their miniscule 1.8 percent odds of doing so. After confoundingly trading away Luka Doncic in early February, the Mavericks have somehow been granted a mulligan, as they are on their way to drafting another franchise cornerstone in Duke's Cooper Flagg — raising eyebrows around the NBA, including that of Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris.

Harris, much like nearly everyone else in the NBA, found this turn of good luck for the Mavericks rather interesting and even inspiring, with the Pistons veteran firing an ironic inspirational remark that pokes fun at how the Mavs have fallen upwards.

“This goes to show why faith and always believing are so important folks 😂🤣,” Harris wrote on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

If anything, Mavericks fans who were distraught by the disastrous turn of events that befell the franchise to end the 2024-25 season needed to at least find a glimmer of hope after seeing Doncic, the man who led them to the NBA Finals just last year, don the Los Angeles Lakers' purple and gold.

Nonetheless, some find it a bit suspicious that the Mavericks would overcome such infinitesimal odds to win the number one pick during the same year that they traded Doncic in an inexplicable deal to the league's most famous and marketable team in the Lakers. Some have put their conspiracy hats on and have theorized that this is a reward of some sort from the NBA for gifting Doncic to the Purple and Gold.

But if there's a fanbase who deserves to experience some happiness, it's the Mavericks', especially after the franchise's indefensible actions and remarks in recent months.

Pistons are free from lottery drama

For the first time since 2020, the Pistons don't have a pick in the lottery. They made the playoffs as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and this was no fluke, as they have a true superstar in Cade Cunningham leading the way and a burgeoning young core stepping up in support of him.

It's no coincidence that the Pistons have managed to become a playoff team after bringing in solid veterans such as Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. The midseason arrival of Dennis Schroder was quite helpful as well. And for now, they are free from lottery drama after being blessed with the likes of Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, and Ron Holland in recent years.