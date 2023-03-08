The Detroit Pistons are wrapping up another successfully tanked season. Bojan Bogdanovic was one of the rare bright spots as a stable veteran who could earn them some nice draft capital should they decide to trade him this offseason. Unfortunately, he is now dealing with an Achilles tendon injury that puts the rest of his season in jeopardy.

The Pistons might shut down Bogdanovic for the rest of the season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 33-year-old has missed the last three games after staying healthy for the majority of the season prior to that point.

Charania writes that “the Pistons are considering taking precautionary measures to manage Bojan Bogdanović’s health and could shut him down soon for the remainder of the season.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Pistons traded very little to obtain Bogdanovic last offseason and decided to keep him amid serious interest from teams at the trade deadline. In 59 games, he averaged 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from deep.

Detroit will miss the scoring presence Bojan Bogdanovic provides but his absence will at least leave more room for young players to get more reps. Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley Jr., James Wiseman and Killian Hayes will have the ability to spread their wings a bit further, though they will likely miss having the veteran scorer to lean on. As the season starts to wind down, the Pistons and the Houston Rockets are in contention for the worst record in the NBA.