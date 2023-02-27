Bojan Bogdanovic has fit like a glove with the Detroit Pistons. He has already established himself as arguably the best player on Detroit’s roster, as he ranks first on the team in points per game this season and second in minutes. But, unfortunately for Pistons fans, a recent injury update indicates that Bogdanovic will miss some time due to injury.

Bogdanovic did not make the trip to Charlotte for Monday night’s game against the Hornets due to an Achilles injury, per a tweet from The Detroit News’ Mike Curtis. Rookies Jaden Ivey (personal reasons) and Jalen Duren (bilateral ankle soreness) will also miss Monday’s showdown.

Bogdanovic, 33, is in his ninth year in the NBA and first as a member of the Pistons franchise. He’s averaging 21.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.1 blocks across 58 appearances this season (all starts).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bosnian native is shooting the ball incredibly efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Bogdanovic’s current 48.7% field-goal percentage is the second-highest of his career, worse than only his percentage during the 2018-19 season when he was an Indiana Pacer.

Don’t expect the Pistons to steal a road win against the Hornets on Monday night, especially now that one of their top offensive weapons, Bogdanovic, will be out of the lineup. After all, the Pistons own the third-worst road record in basketball at 7-24 and haven’t won a road game since January 26th. But considering the Pistons are in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, they’re not trying to win games at this juncture anyway.