According to reports, Monty Williams had to wait for some good news regarding his wife's recent cancer diagnosis before he decided to accept the Detroit Pistons' head coaching offer. In fact, Williams had reportedly already dropped out of the race with the intention of taking at least one season off to spend with his wife and family.

The Pistons, however, really wanted their man. They pulled out all the stops, which also included Detroit team owner Tom Gores and general manager Troy Weaver going out of their way to secure the services of Monty Williams:

“After we got the good news about Lisa, I was with my kid at a tryout when I got a text from Troy out of the blue,” Williams said, via NBA.com. “I thought everything was totally off the table, but things went quickly after that.”

Apart from making him the highest-paid coach in the NBA, the Pistons added a few other clauses to Williams' contract to sweeten the deal. This reportedly includes access to a private jet as well as added health benefits for his wife:

The Pistons probably wanted to give Williams the ability to fly back to his family in case there were any medical situations with his wife that required his immediate presence. Detroit didn't have to do it, but this awesome gesture will go a long way in terms of the organization's relationship with their new coach. Plus, it probably helped close the deal as well.