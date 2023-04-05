A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Another tough season to swallow for Detroit Pistons fans is about to finally end, but head coach dwane casey wants the team’s supporters to know that brighter days are ahead of the franchise.

“When this team turns the corner, the fans will quickly forget about these days. It’s a rebuild. We had to do it,” Casey said amid a 60-loss 2022-23 NBA season by the Pistons, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

Heading to Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets in their regular-season home finale, the Pistons have lost all of their previous 10 games and have won just once in their last 22 outings. The Pistons have already barged through the 60-loss wall, which is, at the moment, the second-most in a season in Detroit franchise history. Only the 16-66 1979-180 version of the Pistons had lost more in a season, which also means that losing out would have the current Detroit team will have a share of that embarrassing all-time franchise record.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Pistons have not won more than 23 games since the 2018-19 NBA campaign, which was also the last time Detroit made it to the NBA Playoffs. Since then, the Pistons have gone through a tough rebuild that has seen loyalty by the team’s fans get rewarded with a ton of losing. Of course, the end game for the Pistons is getting the best possible spots in NBA Drafts, which will be the case again for them this year.

After playing the Nets, the Pistons will hit the road for a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Friday and versus the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.