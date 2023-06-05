With the historically lucrative Monty Williams era officially underway, Detroit Pistons fans now know the identity of his new right-hand man.

Former Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas is being hired to be Williams' lead assistant, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. After three years of manning one rebuild, Silas will now aid in the construction of another. Hopefully, Detroit will prove to be a more manageable task.

After paying his dues for 20 years on the assistant circuit, the 49-year-old was afforded his first head coaching opportunity with Houston in 2020. One of the most hectic times in the country coincided with a turbulent transition for the newcomer, who was unable to lead the inexperienced and overmatched squad to 25 wins in any of his three seasons. The Rockets chose not to renew Silas' fourth-year option.

His union with Monty Williams is particularly interesting, given they are around the same age and have coached in three different decades. Fans may also remember their emotional embrace last December when the Rockets battled the Phoenix Suns. It was the first game Stephen Silas coached since his father, three-time NBA champion and former head coach Paul Silas, passed away. Williams tragically lost his wife in a car accident in 2016.

Monty Williams and Stephen Silas shared a hug after the Rockets' victory. ❤️ Tonight was Silas' first game back since the death of his father Paul Silas over the weekend.pic.twitter.com/xM4HTd35Pb — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 14, 2022

Silas vocalized his gratitude and called Williams “one of the best people in the world.” They will now get to work on maximizing the talent of this young and promising roster, which is headlined by Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. The Pistons clearly think the future is bright, and that their new head coach is the man to bring them there after signing Williams to a six-year, $78.5 million contract (most all-time for NBA coach).

The 2022 Coach of the Year will smile even bigger knowing that his bench will have plenty of NBA experience on it.