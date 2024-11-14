The Detroit Pistons took a heartbreaking loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, falling 127-120 in overtime. The Pistons had a big lead early in the game, and Ron Holland had a chance to win it from the free throw line in regulation, but they ultimately came up short.

They could've used as many big men as possible in this one to help combat Giannis Antetokounmpo, who went off for 59 points, but they were without one of those bigs for a big chunk of the night. In the third quarter, center Isaiah Stewart was ejected for dragging Antetokounmpo down to the ground from behind by his jersey while the Bucks star was going up for a layup.

Stewart was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul after the play.

After the play, fans all over the internet went in on Stewart for the dirty play.

“Eject that mf Isaiah stewart immediately he can’t take being destroyed out there like a man,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Isaiah Stewart be having the most ONE SIDED beefs istg. He just YANKED Giannis down midair by his jersey. 🤦🏽‍♂️”

Stewart made a pretty sizable impact in this one in just 14 minutes off the bench. He scored 14 points and shot 4-fr-6 from the field with one 3-pointer made. Without him in the lineup, the Pistons were forced to go to Paul Reed at center when Jalen Duren was on the bench, and Antetokounmpo feasted on the Pistons defense in the paint as a result.

At this point, it's unclear whether Stewart will face additional discipline for the incident. However, he does have a history with these types of things, as one fan pointed out.

“Dude has tried to assault LeBron and now Giannis,” the fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “When is it time to ban this bum from the entire league? No one would miss him. Hitherto, he hasn’t done a single memorable thing in the league besides assaulting people.”

Many fans will remember the viral image of Stewart chasing LeBron James around the court during a Pistons-Lakers game a few years back. Stewart has shown that he doesn't fear even the biggest stars in the league, for better or worse.