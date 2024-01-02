Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons revealed a sobering truth about the team's current situation.

The Detroit Pistons' season hasn't gone as planned, judging by their recent 28-game losing streak.

Coach Monty Williams made a coaching move following the ending of the streak that occurred when Detroit beat the Raptors this past week. Pistons star Cade Cunningham offered an optimistic take after the team's emotional breaking of the 28-game skid.

Now, Pistons guard, former Purdue Boilermakers star and top ten pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Jaden Ivey is sharing his thoughts.

Ivey's Direct Take on Pistons Situation

Ivey was not one to pull punches in talking about the Pistons' current situation. He is averaging nearly 13 points per game on over 45% shooting so far this year.

Fans haven't been keen on Coach Williams' insistence on playing other players over Ivey.

According to Ivey, the Pistons haven't done much of anything yet, putting a damper on the team's recent ‘end of the streak' celebrations, reminding the media that his team hasn't won more than one game in a row all season.

Ivey is being very frank. "We haven’t won two in a row all year, and you win one and now it’s like, we haven’t done anything this year yet. It comes down to pride, it comes down to all the pain that we felt this year. This is painful. This is painful to go through." — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) January 2, 2024

Pistons' Guard Rotation Takes Shape

The Pistons got waxed on the road by the Houston Rockets on Monday night as Ivey scored 19 points.

Seemingly more comfortable in a leadership role, the dynamic and explosive 6-foot-4 guard had no trouble speaking out.

Ivey has taken over for incumbent Killian Hayes, who played 19 minutes total, as the season has progressed.

Marcus Sasser, a 2024 draft pick by the Pistons out of the University of Houston, now appears to be battling Hayes for minutes at the point guard position with each game.

Sasser had 9 points and two assists in just seven minutes on Monday, numbers that could be exciting to watch in the next few games as Williams continues to refine the rotation.

The Pistons play Utah on Wednesday followed by a trip to the Bay Area to take on the Warriors.