Adams, who has previous experience with the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers, will now join the Pistons on their upcoming Western Conference trip.

The Detroit Pistons have made a significant change to their coaching staff, with head coach Monty Williams bringing in experienced coach Brian Adams as an assistant per a report by ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. This move comes after Williams and his team ended a historic 28-game losing streak with Saturday's victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Adams is an experienced assistant who spent most of the past decade with the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers under Doc Rivers, and was most recently a head coach in the Taiwan T1 League. However, he will now return to the NBA to join the Pistons on their upcoming Western Conference trip.

Adams has previous experience as the G League head coach for the LA Clippers, where he spent two seasons from 2018 to 2020. His addition to the Pistons' coaching staff is seen as a valuable asset, especially after the team's recent triumph over the Toronto Raptors, breaking their losing streak. The Pistons' win prevented them from surpassing the previous record set by the Philadelphia 76ers across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

The addition of Brian Adams to Williams's coaching staff adds another savvy, experienced mind to the conversation of how to turn around a storied Pistons franchise that has fallen on hard times. The Pistons' losing streak became historic after their defeat against the Brooklyn Nets, making them the first team in the NBA to lose 27 consecutive games in a single season. They suffered another loss to the Boston Celtics, reaching their 28th consecutive defeat.

With the addition of Brian Adams to their coaching staff, the Pistons hope to continue their journey toward improvement and success. Adams will join the team as they prepare for a tough four-game road trip as they prepare to play the Rockets, Jazz, Warriors, and Nuggets to start the New Year before heading back home to face the Sacramento Kings.