Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey appeared to have suffered a lower-body injury in Wednesday night’s home game against the visiting Brooklyn Nets. Ivey left the court in the third quarter after seemingly hurting his leg, but not before getting a technical foul, per Keith Langlois of Pistons.com.

“Jaden Ivey walking gingerly to the bench after getting fouled and drawing a T when he slammed the ball off the hardwood,” Langlois tweeted.

The good news for Jaden Ivey and the Pistons is that it doesn’t seem that the injury is anything serious, with the former Purdue Boilermakers star returning to the bench and getting back on the floor after getting checked out in the locker room.

“Ivey’s back on the Pistons bench. He looks OK. Smiling, bouncing up and down on the leg that appeared to be the reason he came out,” Langlois followed up.

Amid another tough season, the last thing the Pistons and their fans would want to see is one of their most promising youngsters suffer an injury, especially this late into the campaign. Ivey entered the Nets game third on the team with an average of 16.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. With Cade Cunningham already on the shelf after going under the knife to repair a fracture in his left shin, it would be an utter misfortune for the Pistons if they had another one of their young stars go down with a major injury.

The Pistons will close out the 2022-23 regular season on the road, as they face the Indiana Pacers on Friday and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday next.