Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Jaden Ivey is in the midst of a very strong rookie season for the Detroit Pistons. He is having such a strong rookie campaign that he is up to 1,116 points, the most by a Pistons rookie since Grant Hill in 1994-1995, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Although the Pistons currently have the worst record in the NBA at 16-62, Ivey has definitely been a bright spot for the 2022-2023 season. The fifth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Ivey is averaging 15.8 points and 5.1 assists per game. His 41.2% shooting from the field and 33.7% shooting from the three-point line leaves much to be desired, but Ivey clearly showed why the Pistons spent such a high pick on him this year.

The Pistons faithful will look to Ivey as any solace for this season. Breaking a record by Pistons legend Grant Hill cements his place in the history of the franchise. If Ivey has anything to say, he would love for it to be just the beginning of his legacy in Detroit.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As this season comes to a close, the Pistons are now staring at another top-5 pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. If they by chance win the lottery, they will almost certainly be selecting French phenom Victor Wembanyama. This could immediately change the trajectory of the franchise.

Ivey and company would jump at the opportunity to play with Wembanyama, especially if it can get them out of the lottery and into the playoffs. If the Pistons miss out on the number one overall selection, they can at least bank on the fact that Jaden Ivey looks to have a strong career ahead of him.