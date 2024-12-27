For much of Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons found themselves on the backfoot against a Sacramento Kings team that has been struggling quite mightily as of late. But the Pistons, under new head coach JB Bickerstaff, have been much, much better this season, and they showed that they no longer are the team of yore that simply rolls over for the opposition. In the dying embers of the game, with the Pistons down three, 113-110, Jaden Ivey made an incredible corner triple while drawing a foul, nailing the and-one free throw to give Detroit the lead, and shortly after, the win.

Understandably hyped up by such an incredible turn of events, the young Pistons guard couldn't help but express his elation following their huge come-from-behind win that saw them overcome a deficit that grew as large as 19 points en route to a 114-113 victory.

“Come on bruh! Oh my goodness, man!” Ivey said in his postgame interview, via Fanduel Sports Network Detroit and the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly Twitter).

The Pistons still may not be one of the best teams in the association, but they have been one of, if not the most improved team in the league this season. With their win over the Kings on Thursday, they managed to earn their 14th win of the season in just 31 games. For comparison, they won 14 games for the entirety of the 2023-24 season.

Ivey, in particular, had a difficult 2023-24 campaign in which his role was constantly in flux — he was being yanked around by former head coach Monty Williams, and it did not do the Pistons guard a world of good. But now, Bickerstaff has entrusted Ivey with major scoring and playmaking responsibilities, and he has responded by continuing to improve — as evidenced by his game-winner against the Kings.

Pistons' young core is blossoming before our very eyes

The Pistons did not make too many additions during the offseason; they simply added versatile combo forward Tobias Harris, as well as a duo of veteran shooters in Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr., to complement the team's young core. But that was all they needed to return to respectability, especially amid Cade Cunningham's continued breakout.

Cunningham has been very consistent for the Pistons all season long, and on Thursday, he once again led the charge for Detroit with his 33 points and 10 assists. Jalen Duren also had a solid outing, tallying a double-double, while Ivey sealed the victory for the Pistons with his game-winning triple.