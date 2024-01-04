Not only did Jalen Duren put Walker Kessler on a poster, but he also ended up getting a piggyback ride from him after landing.

The Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz engaged in quite an unexpected shootout on Wednesday night, with the Jazz pulling out a 154-148 victory in overtime in this one. While the Jazz got the win, Jalen Duren earned a victory for himself when he pulled off a crazy poster dunk on Walker Kessler, and then ended up getting a piggyback ride from him after landing.

Duren put together a solid outing for Detroit (17 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 6-7 FGM), but his night was undoubtedly highlighted by his poster of Kessler. Going up against the Jazz big man, who finished the game with six blocks, is no easy thing, but Duren easily got over him on his dunk, and then made things worse for Kessler by landing on his shoulders and getting a short piggyback ride after he let go of the rim.

Duren was riding Kessler after the dunk 😤 pic.twitter.com/kYCGsWOo2O — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) January 4, 2024

It's never a good look when you get put on a poster in basketball, but Duren took things a step further and landed on Kessler to disrespect him even more after he just completely postered him. It likely wasn't totally on purpose, but the damage was done, and given how hard of a fall he took, there's no doubt that it was a bit of a dangerous play.

Kessler and the Jazz ended up getting the last laugh since they forced overtime late and ended up picking up the victory, but Duren managed to get a nice little individual victory along the way. The Pistons west coast road trip will continue on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors, and it will be worth keeping an eye on Jalen Duren to see if he can one-up this dunk over Kessler.