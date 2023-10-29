Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren joined some rarified air on Saturday, when he accomplished a feat previously only achieved by LeBron James.

In the Pistons' 118-102 win over the Bulls on Saturday, Duren racked up a gaudy stat line: 23 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. The only other teenager to accomplish the feat? LeBron James, who put up 33 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists all the way back on Nov 9th, 2003. The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 122-115 in double OT in that game.

This isn't the first time that Duren has matched LeBron in an age-related feat. Last February, Duren became fourth rookie to have a 30-point, 15-rebound game – joining LeBron, Paolo Banchero and Moses Malone in the exclusive club.

While Duren was thought to be a project when he was drafted out of Memphis with the 13th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Pistons center has shown flashes of dominance early in his career. After averaging 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds in his rookie year, Duren is putting up 17.6 points and more than 15 rebounds per game through the Pistons' first three games.

If Duren continues to develop along with Pistons youngsters Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, the team could start to find themselves digging out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings that they've found themselves in over the last several years.

Of course, no one is saying that Duren is going to be the next LeBron James. But after years of suffering, it seems that the Pistons have struck gold with their young center. Duren turns 20 on Nov 18th, so he just has a few more weeks to set anymore teenage records.