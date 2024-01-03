The Detroit Pistons visit the Utah Jazz as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Detroit Pistons have been downright dreadful having just three wins on the season as they stay on the road and head to Utah to take on the Jazz in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pistons-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Detroit (3-30) has been historically bad, how bad you ask? Prior to their 129-127 win against the Toronto Raptors on December 30th, they lost an NBA record 27 straight games. While they did win against the Raptors to break their losing streak, they however got back on the losing track with a 136-113 loss to the Houston Rockets on New Year's Day. They uncharacteristically got no production from their former first-round pick Cade Cunningham who just had six points. If the Pistons would love to taste victory again they are going to need for Cunningham to get hot again as well as this Pistons' offense as a whole when they take on the Jazz in tonight's matchup.

Utah (15-19) is certainly having a disappointing season but they are least coming off back-to-back victories which is something their opponents have yet to do this season. They are coming off of a 127-90 beatdown of the Dallas Mavericks who just couldn't get anything going against the Jazz's stifling defense. They held Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to just 33 combined points. Also, Jazz's forward Simone Fontecchio had himself a game, scoring 24 points in just 29 minutes on the floor. If Fontecchio and this Jazz offense will need to keep humming if they want to come away victorious when they play host to the Detroit Pistons this Wednesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Jazz Odds

Detroit Pistons: +8.5 (-108)

Utah Jazz: -8.5 (-112)

Over: 240 (-112)

Under: 240 (-108)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Hold your horses, Jazz fans, before writing off the lowly Pistons tonight. Sure, Utah sits comfortably as an 8.5-point favorite, but hear me out Detroit has the right ingredients to cook up a surprise and cover that spread.

This Pistons team, despite their record, carries a hunger that the Jazz might underestimate. They're scrappy, young, and playing for their future. Cade Cunningham is finding his groove, Jaden Ivey's shot is scorching, and Ausar Thompson is proving his defensive worth. This isn't the same team that sleepwalked through the first half of the season.

Don't get me wrong, Utah is still the better team on paper. But basketball, as they say, is played on hardwood, not spreadsheets. Tonight, the Pistons have the hunger, the strategy, and the heart to make things interesting. They might not win outright, but covering that 8.5-point spread? Buckle up, Jazz fans, you're in for a dogfight.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Sure, the Detroit Pistons have shown signs of life lately, but let's not get carried away. Tonight, they're stepping into the lion's den against a Utah Jazz team with all the firepower and motivation to make quick work of them. The Jazz will cruise to victory and comfortably cover that 8.5-point spread.

Vivint Smart Home Arena is a nightmare for visiting teams. The raucous Jazz crowd brings the energy, and the altitude makes every jump shot a little bit tougher. The Pistons, struggling on the road with a 1-16 record, will likely crumble under the pressure and struggle to find their rhythm in a hostile environment.

The Jazz have been in excellent form, covering the spread in six consecutive games and winning nine of their last 11, including four straight home games. Their strong offensive capabilities, demonstrated by scoring at least 125 points in three of their last five games, are expected to outshine the Pistons.

The Pistons' defensive vulnerabilities, ranking 26th in opposing field goal percentage and 25th in opposing three-point percentage, present an opportunity for the Jazz to capitalize on offense and build a significant scoring advantage. Additionally, the Pistons' offensive inconsistencies, ranking 21st in field goal percentage and 28th in three-point percentage, coupled with their struggles in ball movement and rebounding, are likely to be exploited by the Jazz as they cover the spread and continue their winning ways.

Final Pistons-Jazz Prediction & Pick

This game is a tale of two teams going in completely different directions. The Pistons are by far the worst team in the NBA with a 1-28 record in their last 29 games meanwhile, the Utah Jazz sit in 12th in the Western Conference but are surging at the right time with wins in seven out of their last 10 games. The Jazz has also done a great job at covering the spread this season with a 20-14 record against the spread and with how these two teams have been playing lately it's best to side with the home team and give up the points to the lowly Detroit Pistons in this Wednesday night matchup.

Final Pistons-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz -8.5 (-110), Over 240 (-110)