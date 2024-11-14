The Detroit Pistons suffered another crushing loss in the late moments on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 127-120 defeat was a physical contest between both teams, but the officiating was one of the biggest questions of the night.

Milwaukee benefited from a staggering advantage at the free throw line as they hit 22-25 attempts. Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated with 59 points and knocked down 16-17 free throws. Antetokounmpo had more makes and attempts individually than the Pistons had as a team.

Detroit went 10-13 from the free throw line and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff made his thoughts public in the postgame press conference.

“It was a little lopsided, to be honest with you. One guy shoots more free throws than our entire team. That's disappointing,” Bickerstaff stated. “I think our guys deserve better. They were being aggressive but the whistles weren't going the same way. We're earning people's respect and if our guys keep playing the way we're playing, eventually we'll earn respect and we'll get these same calls.”

The Pistons led by as many as 18 points in the first half against the Bucks. The momentum of the matchup changed after Isaiah Stewart was ejected for a flagrant two foul when he grabbed Antetokounmpo's jersey and dropped him to the ground. Detroit's defense suffered without one of their primary which helped lead to the breakout performance by the Milwaukee forward.

Detroit has been bothered by the officiating for a good portion of the season. Point guard Cade Cunningham has voiced his frustration with officiating as well. He voiced how he has tried adjusting his game for better whistles after the loss to the New York Knicks, despite not getting the calls he believes he deserves.

“I try to be physical, I have to be physical. Teams are physical with me guarding me so I have to play through a lot of physicality to get to my spots and get shots off,” Cunningham explained. “I'm trying to get fouls. I'm trying to yell more. I'm trying to show the contact more but it's all up to the refs and what they see.”

Big stage for Pistons' Ron Holland II

The Pistons limped into their matchup against the Bucks with several new injuries. They approached the game without key players like Jaden Ivey (toe), Simone Fontecchio (toe), and Tim Hardaway Jr (head laceration). Bickerstaff opted to start rookie Ron Holland II at forward due to the lack of depth.

Holland finished with 11 points but had a tough “welcome to the NBA” moment with a chance to win the game for the Pistons. Holland was fouled by the Bucks on an inbound lob by Cunningham with one second left. The first-round rookie stepped to the line confidently with a chance to win the game. Unfortunately, both shots fell short which forced the second straight overtime for the Pistons.

Late-game execution continues to be an area of needed development for Detroit in its rebuilding phase. The majority of their games this regular season have come down to the last few possessions of the game. Bickerstaff has emphasized his belief that the team will grow from these crushing finishes. They will have another chance to show that growth when they take on the Toronto Raptors on the road Friday in their next In-Season Tournament matchup.