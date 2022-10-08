Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout

Kemba Walker made his way to the Detroit Pistons this summer after the New York Knicks traded him (along with No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren) in exchange for a future first-rounder. It wasn’t long after the move, however, that buyout rumors emerged.

At this point, though, Walker still remains a member of the Pistons. It was previously reported that both camps were close to securing a buyout that would see Kemba becoming a free agent. Nothing has materialized.

Walker has now revealed that nobody from the Pistons organization has reached out to him with regard to a potential buyout. The four-time All-Star also confessed that right now, all that matters to him is to be able to play the game he loves (via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe):

“[Nobody’s] reached out to me,” Kemba said. “… I just want to be able to play basketball again; I don’t care if it’s the bench or not.”

That’s just sad. It’s unfortunate to hear that Walker is in such a desperate state at the moment. The downfall he’s experienced is quite fascinating — and not at all in a good way.

Moreover, it also feels that Kemba Walker isn’t being shown the level of respect he deserves. There’s no denying that the 32-year-old is no longer the star he once was, but this by no means warrants the fact that he’s pretty much being ignored by the Pistons at the moment. Walker has given so much of himself for the game of basketball, and he definitely deserves to be treated much better than this.