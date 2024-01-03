Sweet Lou brought the Pistons back down to earth.

The Detroit Pistons finally put a halt to their historic 28-game losing streak just before 2023 ended after they defeated the Toronto Raptors last Saturday. Though the Pistons are optimistic about their outlook for the rest of the season, Lou Williams brought them back down to earth and put Detroit's situation into perspective.

“This is still a [Pistons] team that's won three games over the season,” Williams said on FanDuel's Run It Back.” They've already started a new losing streak. I'm just not sold on the talent that's on this team. I like [Jalen] Duren, I like Isaiah Stewart, after that, blow this whole thing up, let's start fresh.”

“They need some other guys that can put the ball in the hole. If you look at the film after that win, Cade Cunningham looks exhausted. He put everything that he had into trying to go out there and win a basketball game. This is not going to be good for them moving forward, so they gotta get more talent around him.”

As Williams noted, the Pistons had high expectations heading into the 2023-24 NBA season after hiring Monty Williams, who just made the NBA Finals in 2021 with the Phoenix Suns and helped resurrect the franchise the year before.

However, the pieces just haven't come together for the Pistons. With the way this season has looked, Sweet Lou may have a point. This Pistons roster isn't optimized to play into Cade Cunningham's strengths. He is the only player out there who can create and consistently put the ball in the basket. Likewise, the Pistons don't have the shooters who can space the floor and maximize Cunningham's elite playmaking ability.