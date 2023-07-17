Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser scored 40 points as the Pistons played their fifth game in the NBA Summer League.

He hit 16 of his 25 shot attempts as the Pistons took a 100-85 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Pistons guard Stanley Umude added 13 points and nine rebounds, hitting six of his 13 shot attempts took the victory at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nev. Sasser continuously found open opportunities for his Pistons teammates on Sunday, ending the night with five assists and zero turnovers in the Sunday matchup against Indiana.

The Pistons traded for the No. 25 pick on 2023 NBA Draft night in exchange for the 31st pick and two future second-round choices, according to The Detroit News Pistons beat writer Mike Curtis. Sasser averaged 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game during his fourth season with the Houston Cougars, highlighted by a 30-point, five-rebound and two-steal performance against the East Carolina Pirates during the American Athletic Conference Championship Quarterfinal.

Detroit ended its Summer League run with a record of 4-1. It gained wins over the Pacers, the Orlando Magic, the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs. Sasser ended his summer league run with averages of 15.6 points, two rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Pistons head coach Monty Williams had high praise for former Overtime Elite guard Ausar Thompson, who was taken with the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and Sasser on Saturday.

“Make no mistake, I've become a fan of Ausar and Sass,” Williams said. “Their toughness, we saw it down the stretch last game. Those two guys just made play after play and played winning basketball, which is something that makes wants to take them home and arrange a marriage with my daughters.”