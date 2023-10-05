The Detroit Pistons didn't get the ultimate prize they hoped for in the 2023 NBA Draft and Draft Lottery, but their ‘consolation' prize may be even better. Ausar Thompson, who was taken one place after brother Amen Thompson in the first round, has the makings of a defensive stopper and impact player in year one for Coach Monty Williams's team.

The Pistons were hit with sad Isaiah Livers news recently that could sideline a key role player for quite some time. Williams, Cade Cunningham and the Pistons have their work cut out for this season, with hopes of erasing an embarrassing playoff statistic that no other major sports team has been saddled with since 2008.

On Thursday afternoon, reporter James Edwards III shared a short video clip of Williams speaking about the immense potential of Thompson, the prized rookie small forward who spent last season in Georgia's Overtime Elite League. Thompson averaged 14.7 points in the three-team league, enough to warrant his selection with the Pistons' fifth pick.

Monty Williams on Ausar Thompson pic.twitter.com/ooiLEpKQ8n — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) October 5, 2023

Williams' “phenomenal” boast on Thompson echoes the sentiments of thousands of fans who watched him during the Pistons' NBA Summer League competition in Las Vegas. Thompson is long, athletic, quick like a cat-quick perimeter and capable of racking up steals and blocks in bunches.

While it remains to be seen how much playing time Thompson is penciled in for with star forward Cade Cunningham returning from injury this season, one thing's for sure: the mercurial young rookie has the skills and basketball IQ to contribute right away for a Pistons team in need of more consistency from its perimeter players.