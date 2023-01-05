By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors entered their Wednesday night contest against the Detroit Pistons having won five straight games amid a timely eight-game homestand with Stephen Curry out due to injury. But the Pistons, despite their 10-30 record, gave Klay Thompson and the Dubs everything they could handle, with Saddiq Bey finishing the job for Detroit at the end.

After Klay Thompson nailed a game-tying triple off a stellar out of bounds play from the Warriors, the Pistons found themselves staring at the prospect of overtime. But Saddiq Bey confidently stepped up the plate on the ensuing possession to ensure that the Pistons won’t have to play another five minutes. With only one second left in the game, Killian Hayes inbounded the ball to Bey deep from beyond the arc. Bey caught the ball, turned around quickly and let it fly from downtown just as the buzzer sounded. Swish.

This is a fitting conclusion to what has been such a thrilling contest between the two teams. The Pistons and Warriors went back-and-forth for much of the fourth quarter, but Klay Thompson and the Dubs showed the resiliency befitting of the reigning champions. Nonetheless, the Pistons had every answer for whatever the Warriors were throwing at them on the night.

Saddiq Bey ended up with 17 points on the night, but none bigger than the final three he scored to spur the Pistons to a 122-119 victory to snap the Warriors’ win streak. Rumor has it that the Pistons are shopping Bey on the trade market, but after this stone-cold performance, their asking price for the sharpshooter may have just gone up.