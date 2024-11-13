Detroit Pistons fans were eager to see what the squad could do in its opening NBA Cup matchup against the visiting Miami Heat, but the excitement was abruptly interrupted by a scary scene in the second half. Veteran wing Tim Hardaway Jr. was taken off the court in a wheelchair after absorbing contact to the head multiple times in one possession, via ClutchPoints.

Hardaway caught an inadvertent elbow from Bam Adebayo and then slammed his head hard on the floor while contesting a Tyler Herro shot attempt near the basket.

The 32-year-old scored 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting in 19 minutes of action. He is off to a solid start in his first season in Detroit, averaging 12.6 points while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 47 percent behind the 3-point line. Beyond his offensive contributions, however, Hardaway's experience is an asset to a young Pistons squad.

After spending five and a half years with the Dallas Mavericks, the 2013 first-round draft pick was traded to Detroit for Quentin Grimes in the offseason. He quickly went from competing for an NBA championship against the Boston Celtics to joining an ongoing rebuilding effort with the Pistons. Though, Hardaway could play a role in helping this long-suffering franchise crawl a bit closer toward prosperity.