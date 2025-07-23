Nike SB (Skateboarding) has been at the forefront of the most creative collaborations and sneaker concepts since its inception in 2003. Touching every subject from music to food, sports to art, and even the occasional film, the Nike SB Dunk has been a major staple in sneaker culture over the last 20+ years. Building upon their massive success with the recent Air Jordan 4 crossovers, Nike SB will add their own spin to another classic in the Nike Air Max 95.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Alongside their own Dunk-centric releases, Nike SB has made the crossover to Jordan Brand with massive success when dropping the Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” from 2024. Later releasing in a “Navy” version, the door has officially opened for Nike SB to wear their way through various classic Air Jordan silhouettes.

Before that, however, we'll see two upcoming Nike Air Max 95 colorways land as the second release is a signature for legendary skateboarder and Nike athlete Eric Koston. Much like the SB Jordan 4, the AM 95 will see small tooling updates to make them comfortable and fit to handle while riding a skateboard.

Nike SB Air Max 95 “Cactus Flower”

Nike SB x Air Max 95 “Cactus Flower” (2025) 🌺🛹 pic.twitter.com/1ybQb7dXlL — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nike SB x Nike Air Max 95 “Cactus Flower” 🌸😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/LT8f57pSSL — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet



Arriving in a Summit White/Cactus Flower colorway, the classic Air Max 95 model will feature a mix of leather and suede materials throughout to increase the durability with the wear-and-tear that comes with skating. The layers of suede will feed into a leather panel, covered by the reinforced suede toe. Pops of Cactus Flower purple are seen on the lacestays, Air Max tongue, Nike logos, and unmistakable air unit.

Further updates include thinner materials throughout the construction of the shoe, allowing for more bend and flexibility. Nike also replaced their running-focuses insoles with Nike SB inserts, allowing for better boardfeel and functionality. Finally, the gum outsole ensures maximum traction and grip throughout all movements.

The Nike SB Air Max 95 is set to drop on August 22, 2025 for a retail tag of $185. Coming in full sizing, the shoes will drop via Nike SNKRS app and should have a ton of hype behind them, so be sure to mark your calendars and set those alarm clocks on release day.