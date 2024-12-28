The Detroit Pistons are in an interesting place in the weeks leading up to the NBA trade deadline. This is a team that has undergone a remarkable transformation from last year to this one. Under new head coach JB Bickerstaff, the Pistons are contending for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after finishing last season with the worst record in the league. But even so, the Pistons have a trade or two they must make before the deadline this season.

As it stands, the Pistons are 14-17 and in ninth place in the East standings. They are only two and half games back of the sixth spot in the East and a guaranteed playoff spot without having to go through the play-in. Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are looking like one of the best backcourt pairings in the league.

For a team that had a dreadful season last year, the Pistons should continue on this current trajectory and see where the chips may fall come playoff time. They have enough youth on the roster so that a rebuild is over and off the table. Lottery luck hasn’t been on the Pistons’ side though as they got bumped out of the top three in the 2024 NBA Draft despite having the worst record in the league.

With the NBA trade deadline several weeks away, the Pistons don’t really need to make any major moves this season. Riding out this year with this group and seeing what they have is the way to go. But in order to consolidate some of the spots on the roster, the Pistons must make this trade by the deadline.

Pistons must trade Marcus Sasser or Tim Hardaway Jr.

There’s a bit of a logjam when it comes to the Pistons wings. The Pistons’ signing of Malik Beasley in free agency has added to the crowded wing rotation. He’s had a major impact too. Beasley is a player that fits with this group and should continue to be featured in the rotation.

That leaves Marcus Sasser and Tim Hardaway Jr, and the Pistons must decide what to do with them before the NBA trade deadline.

Sasser should be the player the Pistons need to make a major decision on and his future is linked to Hardaway. Last season, Sasser was looking like a draft-day steal. He was taken with the No. 25 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and at times outperformed his draft spot.

Sasser suited up in 71 games as a rookie at a little over 19 minutes per game. He averaged 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists with splits of 42.8 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent shooting from the three-point line.

This season, though, with the addition of Hardaway, Sasser’s minutes and role have been reduced. His minutes are down to a little over 13 per game and his role has been inconsistent. When Sasser has gotten minutes, he’s played well defensively and he’s been a solid catch and shoot three-point shooter.

Sasser’s shooting percentages are up this season, 53.2 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from the three-point line.

Sasser can help this team, he’s just been squeezed out by Hardaway. The main decision the Pistons must make leading up to the trade deadline is which one of them to move. Sasser probably has some value around the league for a team looking to add a potential rotation piece. Hardaway doesn’t really fit the Pistons’ future and is an expiring contract.

The Pistons must trade either Sasser or Hardaway. They should keep Sasser and deal Hardaway, but if they opt to keep Hardaway, then trade Sasser to a team where he can have a bigger opportunity.