The Detroit Pistons have a lot of guards in their rotation like Cade Cunningham, Monte Morris, and Jaden Ivey among others. Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser's addition because of the NBA Draft only clutters their rotation more. Monty Williams is going to have to figure out which player they will bench or send to the G-League after the NBA Summer League. Although, the decision may not be as easy for him.

A rebuild is shaping up in the city of Detroit and it seems very guard-heavy. The Pistons have a lot of players that they can utilize for a long time due to their youth and they may plan to stick with their squad. Their guard rotation is overloaded. Offloading some players may be a good idea in order to develop a select few players like Ausar Thompson, Cade Cunningham, and Jaden Ivey. Some of their rotational guys may be let go and some rookies have to prove their worth for a permanent rotation spot. The perfect opportunity was the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Marcus Sasser started to prove why he deserves that spot more than any other guard. Will the Pistons give him the opportunity?

Pistons' Marcus Sasser and his NBA Summer League stint

Scoring on three levels is valuable for most guards to stand out. Playmaking and facilitating the offense are skills that are also integral for most players to blossom into their positions. Marcus Sasser has proven that he can do the former but the rate to which he does it needs more improvement.

Las Vegas saw Sasser play five games for Detroit and he produced on a respectable level. His scoring numbers were fairly decent as he knocked down 44.1% of his shots from the field. This rewarded him with 15.6 points but this could have been higher. His outside shot could have been more consistent as a guard in the modern NBA. He took 6.8 shots from beyond the arc per game. The drawback is that he only knocked down 1.8 of his three-pointers which was underwhelming.

The Pistons rookie's shooting woes

He used to be a lights-out shooter from beyond the arc during his stint with Houston basketball. His best college season saw him average a 43.7% three-point percentage back in 2021-22. Marcus Sasser still put up an amazing show from beyond the arc in his last stint with the Cougars. He put up 38.4% from outside.

The same cannot be said for his NBA Summer League stint. He was struggling from deep despite taking 6.8 shots in that area. The Pistons rookie missed an average of five of those shots which pulled his three-point percentage down to 26.5%. This means that his outside shot is not translating well but can be improved. A huge part that holds him back is that he finds it hard to get in rhythm from deep. This struggle can cost him a huge payday and even a spot in Monty Williams' rotation.

There is a steady rise in his assist numbers which is a good indicator of court vision and playmaking. The increase in minutes played could be responsible for that growth but his decision-making during passes has been on point. Only his outside shot needs constant work. Marcus Sasser can be a rotational player alongside Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey but it will take a lot more improvement for him to do so.