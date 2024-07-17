The Detroit Pistons have improved to 2-1 on their NBA Summer League schedule after an 85-77 comeback win against the Chicago Bulls. Detroit found themselves down by as many as 16 points in the first half. After turning up their defensive energy and catching a rhythm on offense, the Pistons erased the Bulls' lead to cement another victory.

The Pistons battled back from another double-digit gap on a scheduled back-to-back matchup. Chicago got off to a hot start led by rookie Matas Buzelis. Detroit remained composed as they generated a third-quarter 20-2 run. The Pistons' stellar second-half play outlasted the Bulls for a victorious result.

While NBA Summer League victories are not a certain measurement of how ready players are, Detroit's roster has shown positive signs of growth. Their resilient effort has been encouraging against each opponent they have faced.

Inefficient but productive return for Ron Holland II

The Pistons opted to rest forward Ron Holland II in their Monday victory against the Houston Rockets. Detroit's No. 5 selection returned to the lineup against the Bulls on a mission to be effective.

Holland scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a team-leading 32 minutes of action. His efficiency continues to be a work in progress after going 7-20 from the field and 1-4 from three. Despite the inefficient numbers, Holland remained aggressive offensively when going after his shot. He also put up a thrilling highlight dunking on Chicago Bull Henri Drell.

The 19-year-old rookie came out with much energy and noticeable excitement to face off against his G-League Ignite teammate Buzelis. He played a helpful hand on defense while his shot came and went. Holland was also impactful on defense during Detroit's second-half rally.

Sparkplug performance by Jayce Johnson

One of the most unsung Summer League heroes for the Pistons has been center Jayce Johnson. He has provided some major minutes coming off the bench and he was one of the most important players for Detroit in their win.

Johnson turned in 19 points in only 14 minutes as a reserve. He has been a reliable target for the Pistons' guards when creating open looks for Johnson to finish at the rim. The 7'0 center was a key contributor on the glass gathering three crucial offensive rebounds. While Johnson may not be a player that defenders game plan for, he made his presence felt against the Bulls when called on.

Scoring improvement by Marcus Sasser

Point guard Marcus Sasser has been working to find a better rhythm offensively throughout the Summer League. After failing to knock down a field goal against the Philadelphia 76ers, the second-year guard seemed to hit a rebounding stride against the Bulls.

Sasser dropped 17 points on 5-13 shooting from the field and 3-5 from deep. He also showed up on defense recording five steals on and off-ball against Chicago.

There is a clear difference in Sasser's game where he is working at involving his teammates more instead of thinking shot-first. This is a work in progress for the 6-1 point guard but he has displayed the ability to see the floor as a facilitator. Sasser spread out Detroit's scoring attack as he dished eight assists against the Rockets.