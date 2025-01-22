ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Hawks prediction and pick.

In a pivotal Eastern Conference clash, the Detroit Pistons (22-21) face the Atlanta Hawks (22-20) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday night. Cade Cunningham, averaging 24.5 PPG, will look to lead the Pistons against Trae Young's Hawks, who are coming off a tough 119-110 road loss to the New York Knicks. The last time these teams met, the Pistons came away with the 1-point victory at home as both squads come into this game desperate to climb the conference standings. Jaden Ivey and Jalen Johnson provide exciting young talent, while the battle between Cunningham and Young promises electrifying playmaking. With both teams hovering around .500, this game could be a crucial momentum-builder in the tight Eastern Conference race.

Here are the Pistons-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Hawks Odds

Detroit Pistons: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +128

Atlanta Hawks: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons have a compelling case to defeat the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, leveraging their recent road success and offensive resilience. The Pistons enter the game with momentum, boasting a solid 22-21 record and seeking their fourth consecutive road victory. Their offensive efficiency has been impressive, averaging 112.2 points per game and shooting 46.7% from the field. Key players like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren will be critical in exploiting the Hawks' defensive vulnerabilities, particularly in transition and interior scoring.

Moreover, the Hawks' recent struggles provide an additional advantage for Detroit. After losing to the New York Knicks and snapping a three-game winning streak, Atlanta appears vulnerable. The Pistons' balanced attack and ability to generate points from multiple positions give them an edge in this matchup. With strong perimeter shooting (36.4% from three-point range) and a disciplined approach to ball control, Detroit is well-positioned to disrupt the Hawks' home-court rhythm at State Farm Arena. Expect the Pistons to capitalize on Atlanta's defensive inconsistencies and secure a hard-fought road victory.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are primed to secure a victory against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, leveraging their recent offensive prowess and home-court advantage at State Farm Arena. Over their last 10 games, the Hawks have averaged an impressive 119.5 points per game, showcasing their ability to consistently put points on the board. Trae Young, the team's dynamic point guard, has been instrumental in their offensive success, leading a balanced attack that can overwhelm opponents. The Hawks' shooting efficiency, averaging 46.3% from the field and 35.3% from three-point range, provides them with multiple scoring options.

Furthermore, the Hawks have a significant home-court edge, boasting a strong record at State Farm Arena where they excel in front of their passionate fanbase. Detroit enters the game with a modest 22-21 record and has struggled on the road, making them vulnerable to Atlanta's high-powered offense34. The Hawks' depth is particularly noteworthy, with players like Dejounte Murray and Onyeka Okongwu providing critical support alongside Young. Their recent performances, including a 141-133 victory over Chicago and a 122-117 win against Phoenix, demonstrate their ability to win high-scoring, competitive games. With their offensive firepower, home-court advantage, and recent momentum, the Hawks are well-positioned to defeat the Pistons and continue their push in the Eastern Conference standings.

Final Pistons-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Detroit Pistons (22-21) and Atlanta Hawks (22-20) are set for an electrifying Wednesday night showdown at State Farm Arena, with both teams hungry for a crucial conference victory. The Hawks hold a significant historical advantage, having won 71% of their last 14 matchups against Detroit. Atlanta's offensive firepower, led by Trae Young, who recently dropped 27 points in their loss to the Knicks, will be a key factor in this game. Statistically, the matchup presents an intriguing battle of offensive capabilities. The Hawks average 117.0 points per game compared to Detroit's 112.2. Atlanta also has a marginal rebounding edge (45.6 to 45.0) and generates more assists (29.5 to 25.5). The Pistons, however, have been resilient, going 11-4 in their last 15 games, which suggests they cannot be overlooked. Their three-point shooting (36.4%) is also marginally superior to Atlanta's (35.3%), providing them with potential scoring opportunities.

Home-court advantage could play a decisive role, with Atlanta boasting a strong 11-7 home record this season. Expect a high-scoring, competitive game where both teams will push the pace and showcase their offensive talents. While the Hawks have the statistical edge and home-court advantage, the Pistons' recent momentum makes this a potentially tight contest that could go down to the final possessions as they cover the spread on the road in this Wednesday night showdown.

Final Pistons-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons +2.5 (-110), Over 234.5 (-110)