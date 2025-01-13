ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Pistons will battle the New York Knicks on Monday in Manhattan. It will be a showdown at Madison Square Garden as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Pistons-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Knicks lead the head-to-head series 222-177. So far, the Pistons and Knicks have split two games this season. The Pistons recently ended a 16-game head-to-head losing streak against the Knicks with a win at Madison Square Garden.

Here are the Pistons-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Knicks Odds

Detroit Pistons: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +235

New York Knicks: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -290

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: MSG and FDSD

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons have a winning record this season and already have six more wins than they had all last season. Amazingly, this turnaround has been impressive, and the Pistons have put themselves into the playoffs conversation, as they are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference.

It was a legitimate surprise when the Pistons beat the Knicks 120-111 at MSG because New York had dominated Detroit, especially in a blowout win at Little Caesars Arena in the previous month. Significantly, the Pistons won this game because they got off to a fast start, putting the Knicks on their heels from the get-go. Then, they shot the ball incredibly well, hitting 51.8 percent from the floor, including 50 percent from the triples. The Pistons also shot 84.2 percent from the charity stripe.

Cade Cunningham played well in this game, scoring 29 points while shooting 9 for 17 from the floor. All the starters finished with double figures. Likewise, Malik Beasley thrived with 23 points while shooting 7 for 13 off the bench.

The Pistons were very gritty, winning the board battle 43-31. Likewise, they held the Knicks to just 32.4 percent from the triples. The one caveat in this game was that Detroit did not have to face Karl-Anthony Towns, who was out with a minor injury in this game. The Pistons will likely face him in this game. Ultimately, they must find a way to continue winning the board battle. That means they will need Tobias Harris and Ausar Thompson to hold the fort and not let him win the tight battles.

The Pistons will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot the ball well, with Cunningham and the starters all hitting double figures. Then, they must defend the rim and not allow Towns to thrive.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Towns will be available in this game and has been playing well for the Knicks. Ultimately, he is the main catalyst and the best player for a New York team currently sitting third in the Eastern Conference. While there have been some games where the Knicks have looked off, they are still an elite team with a lot of talent. The Knicks look to regain focus with the ugly loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder behind them.

When they destroyed the Pistons earlier this season, everything that could go right did. First, Jalen Brunson went off for 36 points which included six three-point conversions. Likewise, the Knicks, as a team, shot 51.5 percent from the floor, including 47.4 percent from the triples. OG Anunoby was part of the fun, scoring 21 points. Towns finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 8 for 18 from the floor. Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges had 15 points, and Josh Hart added 13 while shooting 6 for 9.

The Knicks got off to a fast start in that game and also had incredible defense in the first quarter. Overall, their defense held the Pistons to 32.4 percent from beyond the arc. The Knicks won the board battle 45-38 and also forced 22 turnovers. This enabled the Knicks to get the lead early and never surrender it.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can convert on their shots from the three-point line and get everyone involved early. Then, they must win the board battle and contain the Detroit offense.

Final Pistons-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Pistons are 20-17-2 against the spread, while the Knicks are 19-19-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Pistons are 12-7-1 against the spread on the road, while the Knicks are 9-8-1 against the odds at home. The Pistons are 14-13-1 against the spread while facing the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks are 13-13-1 against the odds when facing the East.

I was very impressed with the Pistons' ability to go into the Garden and win last month. They have not slowed down and are attempting to make the playoffs for the first time in a few seasons. I can see them going into New York and playing the Knicks tough again.

Final Pistons-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Pistons +7 (-110)