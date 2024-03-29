A matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards isn't the most appealing for the common NBA fan. However, it does have some significance, as these teams are battling for last place in the standings. The Pistons are two games behind the Wizards with nine games remaining, and in theory, rather lose this game than pick up the victory. The Wizards have won two of three matchups against the Pistons this season, with the road team picking up the victory in each game. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Wizards prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Pistons have been performing so badly lately that if the season was any longer, you could imagine them challenging their regular season losing streak record they set earlier this season. They've lost by double digits in seven of the eight games on this losing streak. The losing streak, coupled with Washington's 4-6 record over their last ten, has dropped the Pistons into last place in the NBA.
The Wizards went on a five-game losing streak in the middle of March, losing twice to the Rockets, and dropping games to the Celtics, Bulls, and Grizzlies. They've begun to turn it around lately, winning three consecutive games against the Kings, Raptors, and Bulls, before losing by three to the Nets on Wednesday night. The front office may not like it, but winning some games at the end of the season will do a lot to boost the morale of the team and fans.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pistons-Wizards Odds
Detroit Pistons: +3 (-110)
Moneyline: +126
Washington Wizards: -3 (-110)
Moneyline: -148
Over: 229 (-110)
Under: 229 (-110)
How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: MNMT, Bally Sports Detroit
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win
Detroit has an above .500 against the spread record despite being an abysmal 12-61. The Pistons are 37-36 against the spread this season, much better than the Wizards mark of 33-38-2. The Pistons don't usually have the advantage in home/road splits when they are the visiting team. However, the Wizards have been dreadful at Capital One Arena this season. Washington is 6-29 at home, and the Pistons have already blown them out by 12 points once this season.
Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Wizards have beaten the Pistons nine times over their last ten games, dating back to December 2021. It doesn't matter that Washington has fallen off lately, as they've been the underdogs in three of these matchups and still grabbed the victory. The only time it hasn't happened is at the beginning of January when the Pistons won by 12 as six-point underdogs.
The Pistons' lack of motivation to win this game will be a big storyline. You can't expect players to respect the wishes of the front office and “tank”, but Detroit will not want to get closer to the Wizards in the standings and we will likely see an unmotivated compete level from both teams.
Final Pistons-Wizards Prediction & Pick
Simply put, this has the potential to be one of the ugliest games you'll see this season. The Wizards and Pistons have had terrible seasons, and with only nine games remaining, they yearn for the schedule to run out so they can head on vacation. The Wizards play has picked up lately, winning three of their last four games and covering the same number. The Pistons continue their struggles, currently riding an eight-game losing streak. The trends show that the road team may be the side to back in this matchup, but we will take the Wizards' recent form and hope they can break the home team's losing streak.
Final Pistons-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Wizards -3 (-110)